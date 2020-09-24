Bird Prey By Elissa Calamia

Bird Prey

I turn off my dating app,

and watch as all the boys start to

slowly disappear, dwindling

text messages fall off slowly,

like letters off a cliff,

and I’m up against this

blank space, the bulletproof chest

of my heart, and I want to cry

for my grandfather,

because Italian families don’t speak

their eyes

go dead

in the millisecond

blunt of a knife,

cutting cake

on grandmom’s birthday

or you think you go dead but really,

love and not-love sit in the socket swabs of your bleeding eyes,

and eat away at your brown paper burning edges

So what do you do? You

become a scarecrow, stuffed with old newspaper

choked all the way up to your throat

All I can say is,

I’m sorry. It took too long to get there and I’ve got too far to go.

Let me sew on my arm doll limbs dangling

at the joints,

crooked knees bent and

hanging over a counter,

sitting at the edge,

eyes plucked out in crooked,

piercing-black,

like the mating gangs of grackles,

screaming in empty parking lots

By Elissa Calamia

Biography:

Elissa Calamia currently lives and works in Austin, TX with her boyfriend and Dalmation. She is grateful of the cities in which she has called home, which continue to shape the lens of her world.