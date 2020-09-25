On the childhood as a wild tree of figs By Ovsanna Gevorgyan

On the childhood as a wild tree of figs

As the grass grew

and leaves feathered the trees

Over the hardened spring ground

God slid away in his cape

and I followed him

Everywhere he went.

In the fields once immense

That I could now fit in the palm of my hand

wondrous eyes of acacia trees

cried their heavenly smells

on my fondling gaze.

Into the sky,

Reciting so clearly the psalms of clouds,

Broken up to neat rows

I buried my sight, and I slid away,

I followed you, God.

My mind hazed by the beauty around

I sought not to know

A friend or a foe

beat with the cold mountain winds

of thyme and snow

I was a wild tree of figs

leaned over the void

(how very lonely it was

and how wonderful):

An island from all of the world

I followed you, god

Wherever you’d go.

Through the crowds of borrowers and lenders

you saw me

and burnt my eyes to dust

the story of me coming to light:

That’s how it was.

By Ovsanna Gevorgyan

Biography:

Ovsanna Gevorgyan is an Armenian film director and screenwriter, a graduate of the MFA program in Film Directing from Columbia University. Author to several short films, and with her first feature film currently in the works, Ovsanna has been writing poetry since she was 9-years old.