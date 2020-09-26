I want to stand naked in the auditorium By Nicole Fang

I want to stand naked in the auditorium

on the platform, mid-convocation,
my presence so domineering
no one will look away.
I want their eyes to burn in my skin,
examine its folds and flaws and
the scab that digs it up like a trench in Ypres.
I’d watch a hundred jaws promptly unhinge,
falling into a throng of O’s, all directed
at my body, crooked like the old projector,
its luminescent beams bouncing
upon my raw flesh, so each little goosebump
enjoys its own time in the spotlight.
I want to raise up my arms, protrude my chest,
so everyone sees my hairy armpits
and pint-sized breasts, my nipples erect
with the chill of a hundred stark looks.
Then, with their utter attention,
I want to read them a poem through
the microphone, full blast
so each naked syllable in each naked word,
spat from my naked throat, near ruptures their eardrums,
before they stand, numb and ajar, and file out.

By Nicole Fang

Nicole Fang is a junior in the International Baccalaureate program at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland. Her work has been previously published four times in the New York Times, recognized by the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and is forthcoming in the Eunoia Review. She thinks that you’re wonderful.

