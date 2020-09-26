I want to stand naked in the auditorium By Nicole Fang

I want to stand naked in the auditorium

on the platform, mid-convocation,

my presence so domineering

no one will look away.

I want their eyes to burn in my skin,

examine its folds and flaws and

the scab that digs it up like a trench in Ypres.

I’d watch a hundred jaws promptly unhinge,

falling into a throng of O’s, all directed

at my body, crooked like the old projector,

its luminescent beams bouncing

upon my raw flesh, so each little goosebump

enjoys its own time in the spotlight.

I want to raise up my arms, protrude my chest,

so everyone sees my hairy armpits

and pint-sized breasts, my nipples erect

with the chill of a hundred stark looks.

Then, with their utter attention,

I want to read them a poem through

the microphone, full blast

so each naked syllable in each naked word,

spat from my naked throat, near ruptures their eardrums,

before they stand, numb and ajar, and file out.

By Nicole Fang

Nicole Fang is a junior in the International Baccalaureate program at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland. Her work has been previously published four times in the New York Times, recognized by the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and is forthcoming in the Eunoia Review. She thinks that you’re wonderful.