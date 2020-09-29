The Last Rehersal By Kimber Rudo

The Last Rehersal

The day before they closed the world we danced

The blues across the sunset into night

Because when darkness falls, you take your chance

Amongst the stars, to slide and look askance

At folding dreams and yesterday’s delights.

The day before they closed the world, we danced

To scratchy 45’s, the closed hold stance

Of ninety years ago discharged aright,

Because, when darkness falls, you take your chance

With recreated steps and circumstance,

To say as other generations might,

“The day before they closed the world, we danced,”

And fix yourself amidst astral expanse

Of other “days before” in other nights.

But know, once darkness lifts, you take your chance

That lesser dawns bring lesser happenstance.

We knew but didn’t know. We tripped the light.

We folded dreams. We closed the world. We danced.

We followed as the darkness fell to chance.

By Kimber Rudo

Biography:

Kimber Rudo lives in California, where she writes, photographs, and, until a few months ago, recreated historic social dances with Bay Area ensemble The Academy of Danse Libre, of which she is the artistic director.