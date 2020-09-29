The Last Rehersal By Kimber Rudo

The Last Rehersal
The day before they closed the world we danced
The blues across the sunset into night
Because when darkness falls, you take your chance
Amongst the stars, to slide and look askance
At folding dreams and yesterday’s delights.
The day before they closed the world, we danced
To scratchy 45’s, the closed hold stance
Of ninety years ago discharged aright,
Because, when darkness falls, you take your chance
With recreated steps and circumstance,
To say as other generations might,
“The day before they closed the world, we danced,”
And fix yourself amidst astral expanse
Of other “days before” in other nights.
But know, once darkness lifts, you take your chance
That lesser dawns bring lesser happenstance.
We knew but didn’t know. We tripped the light.
We folded dreams. We closed the world. We danced.
We followed as the darkness fell to chance.
By Kimber Rudo
Biography:
Kimber Rudo lives in California, where she writes, photographs, and, until a few months ago, recreated historic social dances with Bay Area ensemble The Academy of Danse Libre, of which she is the artistic director.
