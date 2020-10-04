Queen Mother to Future II By Opal Palmer Adisa

Queen Mother to Future II
when you write the
history of the revolution
make sure to mention
the plan was born between my thighs
i cooked his food
washed his clothes
cleared the path with rosemary water
and naseberry leaves
when he stared into my eyes
he saw what he could do had to be done
i nodded ascension
and he knew the time was ripe
my tongue moistened his lips
surging the muscles of his calves
my fingers tapped his shoulder
and he sourced his own resolve
all throughout the battle
i chanted asè asè asè
words lancing the energy
of victory
By Opal Palmer Adisa
Opal Palmer Adisa is a Jamaican writer, cultural activist, gender specialist and photographer who has published 20 collections, including poetry, short stories, novels and children’s book. www.opalpalmeradisa.com