Lifejackets Take Up Space By Angie Gross

Lifejackets Take Up Space

you and I are on a boat that is not capsizing.

autumn has just begun to touch

the tops of the trees on the shoreline

and we are sailing straight

under a cloudless sky

wearing lifejackets that take up

more space here

than we do.

both of our bodies ache quietly,

we stare ahead and say nothing,

like maybe it is not the trauma itself

but the way we call ourselves healed from it,

with scars buckled too tightly

for either of us to sit comfortably here.

I consider the way you handle

the rope between your fingers,

the side of the boat,

the oar,

me.

a grip but also a pull,

attentive and powerful,

like you are anticipating

something unseen

to put up a fight with us.

it is then,

just as I have made up my mind,

that you smile slightly,

maybe at me,

maybe at nothing at all.

you unbuckle your life jacket

and in one motion,

throw it overboard

into the sea.

By Angie Gross

Biography:

Angie Gross is a poet, pianist, yogi, bookworm, psychology student and friend to all from northern California.