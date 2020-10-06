point in time before the heat death of the universe

when i walked across the bridge

that cleft the canal i didn’t yet

know i was performing

an act of leaving. a honeymooner

bloated wild

a vagrant stepping sweetly

towards a bitter piece of sky

if i am still

hear the fenced-in backyards

vacant pools heaped full

with flowers. to my left—

frogs. silent. and

a bird balanced

on a blade of yellow grass

it’s not too late to forgive

myself for my failure to climb over the wire

or teach myself to swim

without water

in this impossible

distance too much

for me to name

i answer only

to the prehistoric air

By Shirley Wang

Biography:

Shirley Wang is eighteen years old and a graduated high school senior located in Northern California. She is a 2019 YoungArts winner in Short Story and her work has been featured in Vagabond City and Peach Mag. She believes in being unabashed in learning, creating, and caring.