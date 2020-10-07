San Giovanni in Fiore By Vanessa Gibson

San Giovanni in Fiore

For Richard Hugo

A man looking for his family

finds them just to say the hole was clotting

someone else’s air. The best fit topography

is clanging earthen mail, not words the mountain

sends me down. What we can believe in

is lack of farmers. The Italian way

a poet faces death in writing death.

The hopes of seeing clearly in a dream

have taken all hopes of bones away, fish crawl

to market. Teenagers drink cappuccino,

send their parents letters home. The National

Park was left empty and sky moved to view.

What happens when we take this air away

and even fire falls?

One long road skims the mountain, igniting

the flakiness of gold. How could we hold

on here: anchored slowly, the sky and sun

never meet and might, even in this country,

go hungry. We sleep on heavy stone fences

looking heavy green. There is so little

to hold on to. Questions cave in. The bell

rings. The doorman is home for the night.

Even now, the women know it.

By Vanessa Gibson

Vanessa Gibson is a 23-year-old recent college graduate who studied English and philosophy, with a concentration in writing and poetry. She considers poetry to be one of the most beautiful expressions of not only language, but of the mind, body, and soul. She believes that poetry can allow us to write from the subconscious, to break down barriers, and to share an intimate slice of human connection. Her work has not been previously published, but she is striving to change that.