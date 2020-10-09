KAMERON By Tavish Young

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

KAMERON

He was always standing
between me,
and the lead role,
so I jealous loved him.

When I played his angel,
I remember standing in
that familiar dark,
watching James hit him
with the white spotlight.

His coiled hair would light
up like a manuscript,
in one of those ancient
books about God, or
dragons.

Before he would go
on stage, he would pick
me up, knowing
my mic was on and
I could not make a sound.

I could only hold on,
until he put me back down.

By Tavish Young

Biography:

Tavish Young is a full time student at Goucher College where he studies Theatre and Creative Writing. He likes drawing, writing, acting, and listening to twentysomethings sing sad songs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s