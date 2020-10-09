KAMERON By Tavish Young

KAMERON

He was always standing

between me,

and the lead role,

so I jealous loved him.

When I played his angel,

I remember standing in

that familiar dark,

watching James hit him

with the white spotlight.

His coiled hair would light

up like a manuscript,

in one of those ancient

books about God, or

dragons.

Before he would go

on stage, he would pick

me up, knowing

my mic was on and

I could not make a sound.

I could only hold on,

until he put me back down.

By Tavish Young

Biography:

Tavish Young is a full time student at Goucher College where he studies Theatre and Creative Writing. He likes drawing, writing, acting, and listening to twentysomethings sing sad songs.