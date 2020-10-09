KAMERON By Tavish Young

KAMERON
He was always standing
between me,
and the lead role,
so I jealous loved him.
When I played his angel,
I remember standing in
that familiar dark,
watching James hit him
with the white spotlight.
His coiled hair would light
up like a manuscript,
in one of those ancient
books about God, or
dragons.
Before he would go
on stage, he would pick
me up, knowing
my mic was on and
I could not make a sound.
I could only hold on,
until he put me back down.
By Tavish Young
Biography:
Tavish Young is a full time student at Goucher College where he studies Theatre and Creative Writing. He likes drawing, writing, acting, and listening to twentysomethings sing sad songs.