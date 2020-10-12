Rain By By Zoe Reay-Ellers

Rain

i love the rain love the way it drips down

my nose and makes it itch crave the sound

of droplets pounding against my window reminding

the glass me how fragile it is when i was younger

i ran an illegal horse racing track out of our beat-up subaru

to make ends meet except the horses were made of rainwater

and i was five and didn’t have any bills to pay

i’m kneeling on the hard ground of my grandparent’s

church watching the rain i haven’t been in this church

for years when i was six we went to see my dad’s parents in

Ohio for a week on Sunday my grandmother woke

me up at six and pulled a frilly dress over my head stuck pins

in my hair that scratched at my scalp we drove for two hours to a

small swelteringly hot building and then sat for another three

listening to an old man talk i decided that i didn’t like churches after that

my head is angled at the floor and i’m supposed to be praying but

i don’t know any verses mantras anything beyond quotes from

The Chronicles of Narnia i’ve been in this situation more

than you’d expect staying over for dinner at

houses with crosses hanging over every doorway and houses

that don’t but like to say a quick prayer over each meal maybe

i should’ve paid more attention

because now i’m just thinking about rain and hating myself for

it because my grandfather’s dead and all i can think about

is the thrumming of water outside the shadows it casts on the floor

in front of me intermingling with the drops of water falling from

everyone’s face but mine and wish i’d asked him if he loved the rain too

By Zoe Reay-Ellers

Biography:

Zoe Reay-Ellers is a high school junior from Washington State. You can find her work in The Heritage Review and The Eunoia Review. When she’s not spending hours slaving over her keyboard, she can be found backpacking remote mountains, making fun of star wars movies, and re-enacting musicals in her kitchen.