Queen Mother to Future I By Opal Palmer Adisa

Queen Mother to Future I

before your head

rested at my knee

i recognized the mark

on your arm

at council you would sit

by my feet

play with the beads

around my ankle

swallow the words

the other mothers and

i whispered as promise

some nights

as i sat on a stool

in front of my hut

listening to the moon

you were a sloth on my

right shoulder

your eyes twin stars

charting a topography

it could not have been otherwise

you had to erect your own stool

bridging memory

lacing a landscape

spirally infinite in its journey

i am gone now

at least my breath no longer fogs this world

but your work is not done

go and plant three baobab trees

so their roots will intertwine

fashioning a river for the

ship that is coming

By Opal Palmer Adisa

Biography:

Opal Palmer Adisa is a Jamaican writer, cultural activist, gender specialist and photographer who has published 20 collections, including poetry, short stories, novels and children’s book. http://www.opalpalmeradisa.com