musing By Emily Ng

musing
dreams —
crumple in aged lockets
wind salivates over hushed syllable
and crochet splinters
of sin
wintry howls
awake
when the casket
locks
What depths are there to be taken when I inherit
the blurred figure of corruption?
trade blood apples
for hourglass —
carve shadows
from subversion
reminder —
how one
conceives
clarity
that makes
so long
a
life
By Emily Ng
Biography:
Emily Ng is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, NY. She is a second reader for Polyphony Lit and a poetry and prose editor for Kalopsia Lit. Emily has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.