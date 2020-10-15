musing By Emily Ng

musing

dreams —

crumple in aged lockets

wind salivates over hushed syllable

and crochet splinters

of sin

wintry howls

awake

when the casket

locks

What depths are there to be taken when I inherit

the blurred figure of corruption?

trade blood apples

for hourglass —

carve shadows

from subversion

reminder —

how one

conceives

clarity

that makes

so long

a

life

By Emily Ng

Biography:

Emily Ng is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, NY. She is a second reader for Polyphony Lit and a poetry and prose editor for Kalopsia Lit. Emily has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.