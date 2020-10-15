musing By Emily Ng

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

musing

dreams —

           crumple in aged lockets

wind salivates over hushed syllable

      and        crochet splinters

              of sin

      wintry howls

                         awake

                      when the casket

  locks

What depths are there to be taken when I inherit

         the blurred figure of corruption?

   trade blood apples

                             for hourglass —

      carve shadows

                    from subversion

   reminder —     

                         how one 

        conceives

    clarity

                       that makes

        so     long

       a

life

By Emily Ng

Biography:

Emily Ng is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, NY. She is a second reader for Polyphony Lit and a poetry and prose editor for Kalopsia Lit. Emily has been recognized nationally by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

