On the Will of the Lake By Angie Gross

On the Will of the Lake

I sit on the dock

and watch as the sky erupts

into ribbons of orange and gold.

the lake beneath me pushes and pulls

as if according to its own will

and now, I have convinced myself

that if we, the maniac humans,

are made in the image of God,

so is everything else.

I mean for the moment, of course,

the lake upon which I suspend myself

as if only to witness

the way it is vast and powerful

in ways that we are not vast and powerful.

the lake whose ebb and flow

moves as if to open its wings and show me

all of the life contained between its banks,

as if to hand me the end of the day,

as if to say, “here,

take this light

into the world with you

and please,

give it away.”

By Angie Gross

Biography:

Angie Gross is a poet, pianist, yogi, bookworm, psychology student and friend to all from northern California.