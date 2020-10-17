Stray Cats Sleeping on the Shore By Vanessa Gibson

Stray Cats Sleeping on the Shore

For Pablo Neruda

I forgot the obvious of compassion,

the I felt the way your pores sang.

If I had the chance to curse your toes

landlocked in concrete pouring lightly

on the sun, I’d kiss you, shelter you

from the cold latticed air, dance,

pour a bath, sink marigolds under.

If I keep coming here, I’ll soften.

If I lay here a little longer

a seed will plant itself somewhere

in me where the wind is never steady.

I open your doors for more breeze.

Like you, weather can be quite warm.

Like an iguana, you watch the weather

slink across the sky. Please,

if you’ll let me, the dirt road is long,

narrow, and ends before the drive.

Some poor hand the architect crafted

has cramped, and their drawings

have woven treacherously into the ground.

A fire built like the architect is nimble,

the light grip of a brushstroke

from where all space grows.

All space grows to be sacred,

desolate, the hill we drop

our leaves in, the world

count down from a million fingers.

How far we go depends on when we see

earth’s toes in sand—a high reef of glass,

la primera mother of light, where heat jumps

urgently from flesh. Two birds complete

one stone as if a ceiling and floor

of concrete is a city all its own.

Another way down is the world

in which we all grow old.

This heart, I settle finely

as a gulf of wind and oceans

that open unto sheds

and the only thing life has

is choice. If I am to remember

anything, let it be the vision of the sun

setting on the Aegean Sea, stray cats

sleeping on the rocks below.

If at times I say goodnight, know

that what I mean is good morning.

The day’s eyes never grow thin

and the earth’s weariness lies

only in our words.

By Vanessa Gibson

Biography:

Vanessa Gibson is a 23-year-old recent college graduate who studied English and philosophy, with a concentration in writing and poetry. She considers poetry to be one of the most beautiful expressions of not only language, but of the mind, body, and soul. She believes that poetry can allow us to write from the subconscious, to break down barriers, and to share an intimate slice of human connection. Her work has not been previously published, but she is striving to change that.