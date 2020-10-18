Pressed into Purple By Sidney Muntean

Pressed into Purple

There are two purple bruises

on each of my knees, one

for each of us. I pressed down

until the pain scurried away.

It hid

in a stranger’s lawn and

found us picking lavender. I told you

its smell is supposed to assist with sleep.

You took in

the late of night under my eyes, my

bulbous yawn, and asked me

how many monsters were keeping me up.

I didn’t need to explain

that the only monster under my bed

was the familiar twinge

of an absentee ache.

Now, this pain has blossomed

into four lavender stems, toughened

by the grasp of a persistent palm.

The language of your hand

said forever, but the way I placed

the lavender in the pages of my dictionary

made me wonder

if there was something more

I was trying to preserve.

By Sidney Muntean

Biography:

Sidney Muntean is a high school student in the Creative Writing program at Orange County School of the Arts. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of a creative arts publication, The Junebug Journal. Her work has been recognized by various contests such as the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and Kay Snow Writing Awards and most recently appears in Orca, Adonis Designs Press, and Sunspot Lit. Sidney also likes to dabble in performance poetry, as she won 3rd place with her team in the slam poetry competition OC RYSE.