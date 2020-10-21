Bird Feeding By Zahraa Farhat

Bird Feeding

“Look,” Baba says,

“They’re praying for us.”

On top of the mint blue slide,

I watch a few swerve

in between trees, white

bread scraps in their beaks.

They beckon the rest

to come eat

— red, blue, white, black, brown

wings steady on the lawn.

I slide down

to move closer

and listen to the birds pray,

but they hear

me dawdle their way

and take off pleading

to the sky.

By Zahraa Farhat

Biography:

Zahraa Farhat is a Lebanese American writer and former journalist for The Arab American News. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University. As a daughter of immigrants and a Muslim in America, her writing is preoccupied with themes of family, war, country, and identity.