Write By Zahraa Farhat

Write

You seized the pencil in your aching

hand, slanting

it towards the open

notebook, drawing

a rose, a bird—

figures I’d only seen you embroider

on pillowcases.

You traced your wrinkles

into the petals

and feathers.

Blue eyes mesmerized.

A rooted bloom,

unfurling wings.

Pencil down.

You handed me the gift.

Wait,

I said.

Your name.

Ektebe,

you uttered.

Write it for me.

I wrote.

Teta, you tried to imitate,

your hold now unsteady

and broken.

You let the pencil fall

as the bird soared

and the rose blossomed

on the page.

By Zahraa Farhat

Biography:

Zahraa Farhat is a Lebanese American writer and former journalist for The Arab American News. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University. As a daughter of immigrants and a Muslim in America, her writing is preoccupied with themes of family, war, country, and identity.