Uriel By Gabe Pry

Uriel

I.

He bestowed you your cinereous blade,

tore you from your friends, your life,

and said,

—Guard these gates. Let no man pass through.

for centuries,

millennia,

you did as He bid; you

fought any who sought entry,

defended the perfect place

that they were exiled from.

then someone came: another

regular man

but where the rest had come with

swords drawn, commands

and demands pouring from their lips,

he asked only

—can i come in?

and when you said,

—No.

he nodded, thanked you,

and left.

II.

he kept coming.

day after day, he walked

up to you, to ask only

—can i come in?

day after day, you said,

—No.

but still he came.

he introduced himself as gabriel.

—Like the angel?

you couldn’t help but ask.

—no,

he laughed,

—not like the angel

his visits grew longer.

he brought lunches.

—do you eat?

he asked as he unwrapped crisp sandwiches.

—Yes.

—what do you eat? do you eat from the garden?

—No. I guard it.

—what do you eat? do you want a sandwich?

and you didn’t know why, but the answer seemed obvious to you:

—Yes.

you didn’t know

how he wasn’t named after an angel.

he made you question. he made you

want to put down your sword.

you asked He who appointed you,

—Can i let him in?

—No.

—Why?

—Humans have sinned. They must pay the price.

you argued; it has been centuries,

millennia, since the sin; they’ve changed, grown, learned.

what’s the point of guarding an empty garden?

—No.

III.

the day came when you

decided you had had enough.

millennia of guarding a garden

full of fruit you couldn’t eat,

empty of anything worth protecting.

you laid down your sword in front of gabriel

as you said

—enter if you want. i’m done

—i don’t want to. not without you

that day, as he left, he left

with you at his side

an eternal guardian, not for a garden,

but for him.

the garden of eden stands undefended

and empty.

not because nobody is allowed in,

but because nobody wants to be.

By Gabe Pry