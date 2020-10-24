Frost Bite By Linds Sanders

Frost Bite

Migrating geese bob out of line

becoming braille against clouds.

I can’t reach far enough to feel what it says.

I texted dad asking if we could talk.

He replied let’s wait till next year.

One-Mississippi. Two-Mississippi. Three-Mississippi.

Damp October screams into my toes.

I continue to follow the sound of one

Pacific tree frog where they shouldn’t thrive.

Ten Octobers ago, I let snow into my shoes.

My mom picked at the thick shells covering

the pink forgiveness. I lost two in the indoor public pool.

Stillness killed by cracking keratin against

rock and decay and dirt; against keeping quiet and

staying polite and being good; against bark and wind and each other.

When I go backpacking old men on the trail

like to tell me how proud of me they are.

Four-Mississippi. Five-Mississippi. Six-Mississippi.

I can’t see the heard. It is enough to touch this sound

fully with my adrenaline and fear, calming now

knowing the owner of the suddenness.

Pointing my toes in the direction of a wood stove.

Can you know how close a gun is by the bullet’s echo?

Seven-Mississippi. Eight-Mississippi. Nine-Mississippi.

I know two women who hunt: One with sagebrush

on her spine, one teaches yoga.

But when I hear gunfire I think of men.

By Linds Sanders

Linds Sanders habits in saying “yes” to things that scare her. She yessed herself into whitewater kayaking, working with preteens, and saving house spiders. She’s not frightened by teaching art classes, serving on boards of directors, or living in a 60-square-foot van with her husband. She repurposed her BA in Journalism into an equally underpaying pursuit in poetry and art.