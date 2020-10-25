Street Fair By l.k. ode

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

Street Fair

in the street fair
sun soaked air
settles
on two pairs of
hands:
one weathered, covered in
dry clay
and working at a
pottery wheel
and the other smaller, younger
sits in paint
splatter
and waits and
watches

Biography:

l.k. ode is a cinematographer by day, poet by night— living and writing in Los Angeles, California. Born in San Diego, she was fascinated with visual expression and poetry at an early age. She is currently a freelance cinematographer, and she embeds her poetic instincts into each one of her projects.

