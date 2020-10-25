Street Fair By l.k. ode

Street Fair

in the street fair

sun soaked air

settles

on two pairs of

hands:

one weathered, covered in

dry clay

and working at a

pottery wheel

and the other smaller, younger

sits in paint

splatter

and waits and

watches

By l.k. ode



Biography:

l.k. ode is a cinematographer by day, poet by night— living and writing in Los Angeles, California. Born in San Diego, she was fascinated with visual expression and poetry at an early age. She is currently a freelance cinematographer, and she embeds her poetic instincts into each one of her projects.