Hand Sanitizer By Marina Harris

Hand Sanitizer



I never knew

That hand sanitizer

Would be a central feature

In my life.

That my existence

Would be made up of

Masks, screens,

And warding people

From getting too close.

Agonizing over decisions

To leave my house.

Stumbling over

The grief I feel.



A grief that walks behind me

Waiting

Barely noticeable

Until it floods me.

Grief for my friends

And family

Who are so close

Yet so far away.

A Grief for

In-person connection

That I miss so desperately.



I go through my new life

Looking through screens

At the people I love.

Breathing through a mask

That simultaneously protects

And suffocates.

Distracted, disorganized

Unsure of time and space

Such a distinct feeling

That we’ve named it “COVID time.”



I’m forced to accept

That we can’t be together

Without a cloth barrier.

The hugs that soothed

Are now gone.

And the fumes of hand sanitizer

Nauseate me.



I never knew

That eight months in,

My grief would still follow me

Like a shadow

In the wake of my old life.

And that I would be holding others’ sorrow

As well as my own.



And for now,

I will continue forward.

Not a new life,

But a modified one.

One that honors others’ safety

And my need for connection.



Although hand sanitizer cleans,

And surfaces are sterilized,

My grief remains, unconstrained.



But this sadness reminds me

Of my humanity

And the collective grief I share

With those I care about.

I will continue,

forward-moving,

in the face of my despair.



COVID cannot sanitize me.

By Marina Harris

Biography:

I am a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and aim to promote hope and healing in my writing. My writing has been published in several publications, including Better Humans and The Startup on Medium. I typically write science-backed, empathetic tutorials of psychological skills. As a therapist, I know that words can greatly impact how people feel and foster a sense of shared community. I wrote this poem in response to my own grief and hope it will offer others the experience of our shared humanity during this difficult time.