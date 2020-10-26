Hot summer sun By l.k. ode

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

Hot summer sun

blistering heat bleeds into night
and the moon is seared

sanguine into sky
the city sits like bricks at

the bottom of my stomach and
I lie awake for hours

tangled in sticky sheets,
smoldering

silent movie playback
to the sound of

distant sirens and
helicopters circling

over sunset and
kingsley

By l.k. ode

Biography:

l.k. ode is a cinematographer by day, poet by night— living and writing in Los Angeles, California. Born in San Diego, she was fascinated with visual expression and poetry at an early age. She is currently a freelance cinematographer, and she embeds her poetic instincts into each one of her projects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s