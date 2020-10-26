Hot summer sun By l.k. ode

Hot summer sun
blistering heat bleeds into night
and the moon is seared
sanguine into sky
the city sits like bricks at
the bottom of my stomach and
I lie awake for hours
tangled in sticky sheets,
smoldering
silent movie playback
to the sound of
distant sirens and
helicopters circling
over sunset and
kingsley
By l.k. ode
Biography:
l.k. ode is a cinematographer by day, poet by night— living and writing in Los Angeles, California. Born in San Diego, she was fascinated with visual expression and poetry at an early age. She is currently a freelance cinematographer, and she embeds her poetic instincts into each one of her projects.