Hot summer sun By l.k. ode

Hot summer sun

blistering heat bleeds into night

and the moon is seared

sanguine into sky

the city sits like bricks at

the bottom of my stomach and

I lie awake for hours

tangled in sticky sheets,

smoldering

silent movie playback

to the sound of

distant sirens and

helicopters circling

over sunset and

kingsley

By l.k. ode

Biography:

l.k. ode is a cinematographer by day, poet by night— living and writing in Los Angeles, California. Born in San Diego, she was fascinated with visual expression and poetry at an early age. She is currently a freelance cinematographer, and she embeds her poetic instincts into each one of her projects.