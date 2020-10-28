Rich People Food is Probably Gross Anyway By Anna Leonard

Rich People Food is Probably Gross Anyway



ramen noodles, growing kids need food

ramen noodles with ground beef in it

for protein, yes, growing kids need protein

otherwise they’ll look all sickly and the kids

can’t go to school looking all sickly

otherwise the school will turn to Momma

and then we gotta pack things up in boxes

and i hate the sound of cardboard

so we eat ramen noodles with ground beef

in it for dinner for a month straight

because it’s easy and Momma works long hours

at the bar with all the pretty women and big spenders

hey, there are five of us, Tommy, save some

for little Bean Dip, don’t be selfish

Julie’s got rich friends, so she stays away

around 6pm so they give her salmon with sparagus

and Julie doesn’t even like salmon with sparagus

but Julie likes to say she ate salmon with sparagus

even though Momma’s face turns all red when she comes home

and talks of her salmon with sparagus

i don’t know why Momma doesn’t just grow sparagus

in the backyard, they taught us in school

about farmers in other countries, i think

she should just be a farmer in the backyard

and then we won’t have to spend all this time apart

she comes home late, smelling sweaty

so we can eat, but i wanna play

and i wanna try whatever sparagus is

By Anna Leonard

Biography:

Anna Leonard is an Atlanta-based 21-year-old graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre and a concentration in Performance. She cultivated an interest in writing through dissecting plays and chose to adopt a minor in Creative Writing. She is an avid singer-songwriter with music out on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. and aims to create pieces dedicated to sincerity.