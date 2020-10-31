Longing By Zahraa Farhat

Longing

Meet me at the top

of the mountain,

where we’ll gather

fallen pine cones

to break with rocks,

store the seeds in a jar,

and spot the shepherd

tending to his flock.

We’ll carve our initials on trees

and make up names

for each passing sheep—

sassy Habiba, little Joud, crazy Foola.

Our feet will cling to the slope

and our hearts will croon

the Fayrouz song

our grandparents sang:

“ehkeli ehkeli 3an baladi ehkeli,”

tell me, tell me about my country,

tell me.

The wind will then answer,

telling the stories

of a land that survived bombs,

and forgave its people

for disappearing too fast.

And, if it rains,

I promise we won’t leave;

we’ll pine with baladi

for its losses,

and for a distance

we did not intend.

By Zahraa Farhat



Biography:

Zahraa Farhat is a Lebanese American writer and former journalist for The Arab American News. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University. As a daughter of immigrants and a Muslim in America, her writing is preoccupied with themes of family, war, country, and identity.