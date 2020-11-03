The Pianist on the Uptown E By Jacob Lee

The Pianist on the Uptown E



Perhaps,

she thought herself just one of 8 million.

All seemingly, upon the E—

Uptown towards Lexington and 53rd.

Perhaps,

she thought no one watching.

Perhaps,

she did not care.

But watch I did,

as she closed her eyes

and swayed to a tune

only in her soul—

eloquent

and utterly oblivious

to the lurch

and jolting,

of the coming

and going,

intent to throw us off our seats.

But watch I did,

as dark and weathered hands

wove silently into the air.

One forming

long rehearsed chords

into the worn leather

hung to her side—

the other conducting melody

upon a silver pole

whose monotone voice

could never do justice.

What would we hear, pray tell,

should those hands be placed

before the ivory?

A mother set free

to feed her magic

upon eighty-eight

songbirds aching to sing.

Hush, hush.

Should we quiet

the city that never sleeps,

could we hear?

By Jacob Lee

Biography:

Jacob Lee is a 29 year old writer, based out of Columbus, Ohio. He finds poetry to be a reminder to slow down; a remedy to a world intent on burning itself out. He has been previously published by The Soapbox Press in Toronto, Ontario. He has a degree in music, and when not writing, is part of three multi-genre bands.