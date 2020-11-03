The Pianist on the Uptown E By Jacob Lee

The Pianist on the Uptown E
Perhaps,
she thought herself just one of 8 million.
All seemingly, upon the E—
Uptown towards Lexington and 53rd.
Perhaps,
she thought no one watching.
Perhaps,
she did not care.
But watch I did,
as she closed her eyes
and swayed to a tune
only in her soul—
eloquent
and utterly oblivious
to the lurch
and jolting,
of the coming
and going,
intent to throw us off our seats.
But watch I did,
as dark and weathered hands
wove silently into the air.
One forming
long rehearsed chords
into the worn leather
hung to her side—
the other conducting melody
upon a silver pole
whose monotone voice
could never do justice.
What would we hear, pray tell,
should those hands be placed
before the ivory?
A mother set free
to feed her magic
upon eighty-eight
songbirds aching to sing.
Hush, hush.
Should we quiet
the city that never sleeps,
could we hear?
By Jacob Lee
Biography:
Jacob Lee is a 29 year old writer, based out of Columbus, Ohio. He finds poetry to be a reminder to slow down; a remedy to a world intent on burning itself out. He has been previously published by The Soapbox Press in Toronto, Ontario. He has a degree in music, and when not writing, is part of three multi-genre bands.