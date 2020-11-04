In The End By Angelica Cabral

In The End



In a black hole, I am free.

In a black hole, men do not yell at me from the street

asking me if I am gay.

In a black hole there are no subject verb conjugations and we all

speak every language of the universe fluently.

In a black hole I do not wonder if humans exploring space

means expanding imperialism to all the edges of the universe.

In a black hole people do not have a dream job

because there is no labor at all.

In a black hole I don’t have to explain racism or sexism

or homophobia to anyone ever.

In a black hole, people who wish me dead are quiet,

their voices disappear rather than finding a way to me.

In a black hole my plants never die,

sunflowers and carnations live forever, sewn into my hair.

In a black hole, there could be anything,

if that’s what you’d like.

By Angelica Cabral

Biography:

Angelica Cabral is a queer, Latina journalist and playwright based in the Bay Area. She is a recent graduate of Arizona State University. Her work aims to examine the lasting impacts of immigration and imperialism, along with how love and relationships fit into our lives.