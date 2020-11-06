Diametric Opposition By Kevin Sabourin

Diametric Opposition

This a story of a goddess

And he who shall not be named

One who stands for Libertas

While the other merely fame

He faces to north and west

She faces to south and east

He looks to conquer and best

She seeks to welcome in peace

His home, a regal palace

Towering high above the land

Hers, is a solemn island

Mere inches above the sand

His wardrobe adorns a king

With fabrics that bear his name

Her weathered robe of a goddess

Tattered and covered in chains

His platform, one of privilege

Patriarchy at all cost…

Hers Is one of empowerment

The Matriarch of tempest tossed

His constituents fear monger

While fighting for their status quo

While her collective downtrodden

seek a safe and welcoming home

While both great symbols of power

And both stand for something clear

One seeks to uplift humanity

While the other survives on fear



By Kevin Sabourin

Illustration By Killian Sabourin

Biographies:

Kevin Sabourin (He/Him) is an American author and poet who writes about social justice, politics, personal growth, and “fascinating oddities that keep him up at night.” He and his family own the Rethinking Everything Conference and reside in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Killian Kraemer Sabourin (He/Him) is an American artist, writer and Circus acrobat. When he is not hanging in the air from “silks” while doing the splits, he can be found making art.