Oh! Brave Hitchhiker By Matt Andersen

Oh! Brave Hitchhiker



Oh! Brave Hitchhiker

Your lips tremble from the rain and the snot

in the back of Portland pick up trucks.

Coat hanger bridges sway naked in the sky

and offer you brief rhythmic relief

as you’re sped through the city at a cool 65.

Oh! Brave Hitchhiker

You want to watch the sunrise bounce off of Navajo canyons,

but it’s veiled by the black tinted windows of electric sedans.

Brown paper grease stains sweat into fresh leather seats

and you’ve outworn your welcome.

Oh! Brave Hitchhiker

You surf over amber waves as though you were in Southern California,

but abandoned power lines straddle dirty fog

and the 3 dollar cigarettes make the buzzing worse

and if you hear one more Bruce Springsteen song

you swear to God you’ll jump.

Oh! Brave Hitchhiker

You celebrate the Delta blue sky as it slides into dusk

until all that’s left is one working headlight.

Now, mummified trees crawl out of swamps

and remind you that there’s still old magic to be afraid of.

Oh! Brave Hitchhiker

You count shooting stars and toll booths

and watch Tetris towers stack up around you.

The night fills with the soundtrack

of syncopated car alarms

and talk radio

and it makes you want to sleep.

By Matt Andersen

Biography:

Matt Andersen is a writer of stories, poems, and music whose work explores issues related to mental health, homelessness, and marginalization. Notably, he is an advocate for those struggling with substance abuse and tries to provide a voice for those who wouldn’t be heard otherwise. He currently lives in the Greater Salt Lake area with his wife Jill.