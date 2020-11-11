The Tao of the Gray Squirrel ~ on possession By Davina E. Solomon

The Tao of the Gray Squirrel ~ on possession
I spied you making your way up
the trunk of the weeping crab apple,
along it’s slender branches
each node forking off to another,
then through a tangled mess of flowers
that reminded me it was Spring.
.
You scampered along the wooden balustrade
of the balcony, where the paint was peeling
and marked off the area like your own;
Nay, you pissed on it, every bit of the way up the roof
and then through the terminal foliage
down the trunk and on the grass again.
.
Encroaching upon my real estate,
weren’t you?
No negotiations with the realtor,
no need to look up the MLS
and here you were, with the best view
merely by tracing a path through scent alone.
.
I realized what is mine is yours,
so you thought,
And what is yours is mine,
so I thought
And what is mine is mine,
we each thought.
Then it dawned upon me,
the fallacy of possession across the species.
By Davina E. Solomon
Biography:
Davina E. Solomon is a Botanist, Educator and Poet. Having spent many years on the Arabian and then the Swahili Coast, she now thrives in a riparian habitat.