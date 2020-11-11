The Tao of the Gray Squirrel ~ on possession By Davina E. Solomon

The Tao of the Gray Squirrel ~ on possession

I spied you making your way up

the trunk of the weeping crab apple,

along it’s slender branches

each node forking off to another,

then through a tangled mess of flowers

that reminded me it was Spring.

.



You scampered along the wooden balustrade

of the balcony, where the paint was peeling

and marked off the area like your own;

Nay, you pissed on it, every bit of the way up the roof

and then through the terminal foliage

down the trunk and on the grass again.

.

Encroaching upon my real estate,

weren’t you?

No negotiations with the realtor,

no need to look up the MLS

and here you were, with the best view

merely by tracing a path through scent alone.

.

I realized what is mine is yours,

so you thought,

And what is yours is mine,

so I thought

And what is mine is mine,

we each thought.

Then it dawned upon me,

the fallacy of possession across the species.

By Davina E. Solomon

Biography:

Davina E. Solomon is a Botanist, Educator and Poet. Having spent many years on the Arabian and then the Swahili Coast, she now thrives in a riparian habitat.