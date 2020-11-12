LIFE IN THE TIME OF __ By David Rosenthal

LIFE IN THE TIME OF __

The flags were at half-mast again

beneath the freeway-colored sky.

He’d half expected it, but then

could not remember why.

He made lane changes and left turns,

and finally reached the parking lot –

how strange the things a body learns

to do without a thought.

He parked, but let the engine buzz

a while, and sank into a stare –

he never wondered where he was,

just how he’d made it there.

The engine idled buzzingly,

the gray took hold of either eye;

he tried to think of it, but he

could not remember why.

By David Rosenthal

Biography:

David Rosenthal lives in Berkeley, California, and works as a teacher and instructional coach in the Oakland Unified School District. His poems and translations have appeared in Rattle, Teachers & Writers Magazine, Measure Review, Birmingham Poetry Review, Raintown Review, Unsplendid, Modern Haiku, Frogpond, and many other print and online journals. He has been a Howard Nemerov Sonnet Award Finalist and a Pushcart Prize Nominee. His collection, “The Wild Geography of Misplaced Things,” was released by Kelsay Books in 2013.