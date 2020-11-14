Roadkill By Davina E. Solomon

Roadkill
Shame rises like a fetid odour
around certain kinds of death,
The type that exposes
the innate nakedness
of a beating mammalian heart.
Would it matter less if it were amphibian
or a cold blooded other?
Plainly rhetorical musing …
I drive past mountains …
a casually heaped
blanket of green,
backdrop to concrete vistas
of human industry.
An anomaly…
yet, perfectly sheltering
such mortals habituated
to viridescent places, sparkling brooks
tannic creeks and dim undergrowth,
lofty disheveled trees …
And is it an idle curiosity
that makes them leave these nurturing spaces?
limiting spaces … limited spaces …
I wouldn’t know
Or would it matter to know?
For it lies there ,
that once robust heart
painted in unflattering hues
on sweltering tarmac …
Lost to the camouflage
of once salubrious woods
vainly appealing
to the insouciant gaze
of fleeting headlights.
Death and Goodyear
conspired to plot
across bitumen and asphalt
the two dimensional …
How does one graph consciousness?
I ask no one in particular …
it’s plainly rhetorical …
Like death
By Davina E. Solomon
Biography:
Davina E. Solomon is a Botanist, Educator and Poet. Having spent many years on the Arabian and then the Swahili Coast, she now thrives in a riparian habitat.