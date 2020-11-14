Roadkill By Davina E. Solomon

Roadkill



Shame rises like a fetid odour

around certain kinds of death,

The type that exposes

the innate nakedness

of a beating mammalian heart.

Would it matter less if it were amphibian

or a cold blooded other?

Plainly rhetorical musing …

I drive past mountains …

a casually heaped

blanket of green,

backdrop to concrete vistas

of human industry.

An anomaly…

yet, perfectly sheltering

such mortals habituated

to viridescent places, sparkling brooks

tannic creeks and dim undergrowth,

lofty disheveled trees …

And is it an idle curiosity

that makes them leave these nurturing spaces?

limiting spaces … limited spaces …

I wouldn’t know

Or would it matter to know?

For it lies there ,

that once robust heart

painted in unflattering hues

on sweltering tarmac …

Lost to the camouflage

of once salubrious woods

vainly appealing

to the insouciant gaze

of fleeting headlights.

Death and Goodyear

conspired to plot

across bitumen and asphalt

the two dimensional …

How does one graph consciousness?

I ask no one in particular …

it’s plainly rhetorical …

Like death



By Davina E. Solomon

Biography:

Davina E. Solomon is a Botanist, Educator and Poet. Having spent many years on the Arabian and then the Swahili Coast, she now thrives in a riparian habitat.