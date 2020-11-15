A look is not bloodless By Amy Pollard

A look is not bloodless

Six feet apart

our bodies weave

through sidewalk

do you see me

the seams of my skin

unraveling, no longer

secure

somewhere my ashes

are already buried

on a hillside

do you see the folds

of my shadow—

preemptive

like cloth pulled

over the mouth

up to the eyes

By Amy Pollard

Biography:

Amy Pollard is a poet and writer based in Boston. Her work has been featured in an art & storytelling exhibit by Unbound Visual Arts. She is a Chinese American adoptee. You can follow her on Instagram @aaxprn and Twitter @amyannexu.