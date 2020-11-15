A look is not bloodless By Amy Pollard

A look is not bloodless
Six feet apart
our bodies weave
through sidewalk
do you see me
the seams of my skin
unraveling, no longer
secure
somewhere my ashes
are already buried
on a hillside
do you see the folds
of my shadow—
preemptive
like cloth pulled
over the mouth
up to the eyes
By Amy Pollard
Biography:
Amy Pollard is a poet and writer based in Boston. Her work has been featured in an art & storytelling exhibit by Unbound Visual Arts. She is a Chinese American adoptee. You can follow her on Instagram @aaxprn and Twitter @amyannexu.