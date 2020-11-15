A look is not bloodless By Amy Pollard

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

Six feet apart
our bodies weave
through sidewalk

do you see me

the seams of my skin
unraveling, no longer
secure

somewhere my ashes
are already buried
on a hillside

do you see the folds
of my shadow—
preemptive

like cloth pulled
over the mouth
up to the eyes

By Amy Pollard

Biography:

Amy Pollard is a poet and writer based in Boston. Her work has been featured in an art & storytelling exhibit by Unbound Visual Arts. She is a Chinese American adoptee. You can follow her on Instagram @aaxprn and Twitter @amyannexu.

