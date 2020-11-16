A Note On Love By Emmanuel Ojeikhodion

A Note On Love
I’m in my 20’s & all I can say to the boy
in me is that he may never love/be loved.
I have stopped reminding myself that
I’ll one day stumble into the arms of love.
The reason is the mountain of loneliness
I have carried/still carry for these past months
& years.
Every night, I engage my shadow in a discussion —
of how I once strolled into a fountain of love & came
out drenched with rejection.
My next door neighbor is a boy & all I can say is that
he’s so fortunate with love.
During high school days, I wrote a love poem & kept it
to myself.
A girl read it & died with surprise.
After reading, she said, you need to be a little rich
to love.
My friends too tells me that the wall of my body is rigid
to welcome love.
& every morning when I stroll to the mirror stand,
I tell myself: love is distant from me.
By Emmanuel Ojeikhodion
Biography:
Emmanuel Ojeikhodion is a Nigerian-Edo emerging writer, poet & essayist. He writes to expunge his monstrous demons & documents the ripples from society. He has works published / forthcoming in Capsule Stories, The Lunch Bucket Brigade, Cons-cio Magazine, Chachalaca Review, Museum of Poetry, Déraciné Mag, Rigorous & elsewhere. He’s a finalist in the Best of Kindness Poetry contest 2020 from Origami Poems Project. He recently compiled his first Poetry chapbook & seeks a home for it. He’s a lover of Country & old Songs He tweets at @hermynuel.