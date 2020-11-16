A Note On Love By Emmanuel Ojeikhodion

A Note On Love

I’m in my 20’s & all I can say to the boy

in me is that he may never love/be loved.

I have stopped reminding myself that

I’ll one day stumble into the arms of love.

The reason is the mountain of loneliness

I have carried/still carry for these past months

& years.

Every night, I engage my shadow in a discussion —

of how I once strolled into a fountain of love & came

out drenched with rejection.

My next door neighbor is a boy & all I can say is that

he’s so fortunate with love.

During high school days, I wrote a love poem & kept it

to myself.

A girl read it & died with surprise.

After reading, she said, you need to be a little rich

to love.

My friends too tells me that the wall of my body is rigid

to welcome love.

& every morning when I stroll to the mirror stand,

I tell myself: love is distant from me.

By Emmanuel Ojeikhodion

Biography:

Emmanuel Ojeikhodion is a Nigerian-Edo emerging writer, poet & essayist. He writes to expunge his monstrous demons & documents the ripples from society. He has works published / forthcoming in Capsule Stories, The Lunch Bucket Brigade, Cons-cio Magazine, Chachalaca Review, Museum of Poetry, Déraciné Mag, Rigorous & elsewhere. He’s a finalist in the Best of Kindness Poetry contest 2020 from Origami Poems Project. He recently compiled his first Poetry chapbook & seeks a home for it. He’s a lover of Country & old Songs He tweets at @hermynuel.