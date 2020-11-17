The Inner Voice of the 21st Century By Manasvini Ranganathan

The Inner Voice of the 21st Century

Lest there be billows of smoke in my city,

Don’t expect me to support environmental protection.

Lest there be unrest in my own neighborhood,

Don’t expect me to support crime prevention.

Lest there be no light in my building,

Don’t expect me to support energy conservation.

Lest my own partner be at risk of deportation,

Don’t expect me to support open borders.

Lest my own child be bullied at school,

Don’t expect me to support anti-discrimination.

Lest my own house be affected by the pandemic,

Don’t expect me to support affordable health care.

Because sometimes my world is so small,

The only thing in it is myself.

By Manasvini Ranganathan

Biography:

A law graduate who spends her free time baking and learning new languages.