My West African Grandmother By Patti Ross

My West African Grandmother

I hope to go to Senegal

To see Lac Rose

A pink tarn of salt

Sun beaten and gummy.

Lingering shore side I watch

My guide Ahmed rub Shea butter

Over his full body, gliding into the sticky mere.

The everyday work of the poor.

Salt catchers!

I am reminded how grandma sifted

boiled dough into a small pot of butter

preparation for the salty bean broth.

I should go to Goree Island.

Visit the Maison des Esclaves and

See the white sand beaches, the palm trees

Contrasting the wails that must have been

From a door swinging solely one way.

I must go to Bargny and watch

Mother Fatou,

Smoke the fish in small concrete tombs

Filled with fire and ash daily,

The air heavy and grave on her lungs.

They are replacing the tombs now

Furnaces, modern not aged

No smoke, no ash.

Will the Thieboudienne taste the same?

Jollof rice and fish with no tang of smoke?

I want to meet my grandmother,

Who has aged and is dying?

Her salty bean broth

the smell of smoked fish

a family heirloom.

I hope to go to Senegal

By Patti Ross

Biography:

Patti Ross graduated from Washington, DC’s Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts and The American University. After graduation, she had a brief career in the arts and several of her journalist pieces were published in the Washington Times and the Rural America newspapers. Patti has rediscovered her love of writing and is sharing her voice as the spoken word artist “little pi.” Her debut chapbook, St. Paul Street Provocations, will be released in 2021 by Yellow Arrow Publishing. She currently serves on the Board for the Maryland Writers Association, as well as several other non-profit organizations in the Baltimore region. Patti lives in Ellicott City, MD. You can follow her blog at: https://littlepisuniverse.wordpress.com and https://www.facebook.com/ecpoetryandprosemic