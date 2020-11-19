Your Halo By A.C. Dobell

Your Halo

Your face is glowing

as you hover above us

closer to the overhead lights

a Madonna’s halo as you rub your belly

almost winking but not

eyes narrowing as you widen

with a matriarchal smile

My sisters and I are huddled around

your belly like a campfire

as you divulge your secret:

it’s a pizza baby

And now it’s our turn

eyes narrowing as we match

your closed-mouth smile: No Dad,

it’s a beer belly

It seems that even then we enjoyed

holding childlike judgment

over your sweet head

By A.C. Dobell

A.C. Dobell is a Filipina-American poet and visual artist living in Pittsburgh, PA. Her combination poetry and photography e-zine is published on Mercado Vicente. She is the co-director of Mused, an event that brings together artists of different mediums to inspire each other and connect over the creative process. She has work forthcoming in Eunoia Review. She works mainly in activism covering a broad range of environmental and social justice issues. She is related to the English poet, Sydney Thompson Dobell, a member of the Spasmodic school and friend of both Tennyson and Browning.