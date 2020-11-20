Coming Home By Yesenia M Coughlin

Coming Home

I swirl the rice with my hand

clouds of milky starch gather in the water

the oil fries the sofrito, the tomato, the sazon

My first steps were on the island, not

that I remember, but Mami tells me it’s so

I stare at the milky starch of my skin

Aceite, sofrito, tomate, sazón, arroz

A phantom limb, an ache of longing

If I take my next steps on the island

will she remember me?

Olives salt the tip of my tongue

a memory of words half translated

Ven a mi. Ven a mi. Ven

a casa comigo

Mami runs after piragueros

on the streets of San Juan

parcha, mango, coco, fresa

dancing between each one

her hips hear the sound of the island

and mine twitch in response

Her arms catch me, her brown skin

warm in the sun, and she spins me

around and around to the beat of

the wind making music with the trees

Bienvenida, bienvenida, bienvenida

a casa mi hija.

By Yesenia M Coughlin

Biography:

Yesenia M Coughlin is a junior creative writing major at the University of Central Florida.