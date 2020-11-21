seafoam and salvation By Kristen Corless

seafoam and salvation

Saltwater has filled my lungs before.

I have felt this storm run over my skin,

felt the cracks of thunder and lightning

as the water dragged me down.

I fell in love with the bruises and the burns,

the pruned fingers and the gasping for air,

but you,

you are the dry land I have ached for all these years,

warm and soft

I have felt oxygen with you for the first time

I have laid down on your sands and felt the sun on my skin for the first time.

I am no longer a corpse,

a bruised and bloodied mass of guilt.

I will stand on these two shaky legs,

and feel the oxygen in my lungs,

and remind myself that

I am enough.

You have shown me that I am enough,

Feeling the sand between my toes reminds me that, despite everything, I am alive.

And that is enough.

I got addicted to the feeling of drowning every day,

and sometimes the storm sucks me in like an old habit

but I know that one day I will leave this ocean behind

and you will be there on the other side to guide me home.

And that

will be enough.

By Kristen Corless

Biography:

Lilith is 22 and a recent graduate from Muhlenber College, where she studied English and Theatre. She had always loved to read, and did so ravenously, but at school that love blossomed into something she was proud to wear on her sleeve. Now, she is in her first year at Northeastern University’s English Masters program, where she is unapologetic and determined.