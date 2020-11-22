A WINTER LOVE SONG (SILENCE) By Chritopher Kuhl

A WINTER LOVE SONG (SILENCE)

there are times when

winter silence

is not a question

but an answer

a gift, a moment

to caress the one

sleeping beside you

silently

a time for a green—no,

a blue remembering

and at those moments

silence

is a love song

a winter’s dream keener

than snowflakes

By Chritopher Kuhl

Biography:

In 2014, Chritopher Kuhl’s poems were selected to be published as an individual chapbook by Red Ochre Press. Christopher has been published in Big Muddy, Burningword Literary Journal, California Quarterly, Carbon Culture Review, Crack the Spine, Edison Literary Review, Euphony, Forge Journal, Prairie Schooner, The Anglican Digest, and The Critical Pass Review among others. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and one in music composition, as well as two masters of music degrees and a PhD in Interdisciplinary Arts. His other interests include studying higher mathematics and classical Greek and Hebrew, as well as drawing and painting with acrylics.