A WINTER LOVE SONG (SILENCE) By Chritopher Kuhl

A WINTER LOVE SONG (SILENCE)
there are times when
winter silence
is not a question
but an answer
a gift, a moment
to caress the one
sleeping beside you
silently
a time for a green—no,
a blue remembering
and at those moments
silence
is a love song
a winter’s dream keener
than snowflakes
By Chritopher Kuhl
Biography:
In 2014, Chritopher Kuhl’s poems were selected to be published as an individual chapbook by Red Ochre Press. Christopher has been published in Big Muddy, Burningword Literary Journal, California Quarterly, Carbon Culture Review, Crack the Spine, Edison Literary Review, Euphony, Forge Journal, Prairie Schooner, The Anglican Digest, and The Critical Pass Review among others. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and one in music composition, as well as two masters of music degrees and a PhD in Interdisciplinary Arts. His other interests include studying higher mathematics and classical Greek and Hebrew, as well as drawing and painting with acrylics.