Saturday Night Fever By A.C. Dobell

Saturday Night Fever

The first time I partook in the

“Sabbath”

the Hebrew felt performative

since I had not heard the term

“Sabbath” before that day

But my mother

Filipino and flamboyant

wanted to wear

white lace and look saintly

so she forced our attention

to the salt and the bread

(two things that had before

been so plain to me)

and sang the songs

Perhaps god can show

even if you’re not earnest

about the looking

because I found as I peeked

around that table

while my mother eyes-closed

prayed hard for us all

was that unattainable proof

of the god abound

By A.C. Dobell

Biography:

A.C. Dobell is a Filipina-American poet and visual artist living in Pittsburgh, PA. Her combination poetry and photography e-zine is published on Mercado Vicente. She is the co-director of Mused, an event that brings together artists of different mediums to inspire each other and connect over the creative process. She has work forthcoming in Eunoia Review. She works mainly in activism covering a broad range of environmental and social justice issues. She is related to the English poet, Sydney Thompson Dobell, a member of the Spasmodic school and friend of both Tennyson and Browning.