When I think about Rising Phoenix Review, I think about ritual. As an editor, each day is filled with poetry. Formatting new poems for publication, communicating with poets all over the world, publishing new work for our readers. Serving a community of writers I love. In a year fraught with so much turmoil and disruption, a year that saw so many lives changed forever, this was the ritual I repeated nearly every day since April. In a lot of ways, this publication was the altar I prayed at, in hopes of providing some light and inspiration for change.

Along the way, so many talented writers provided inspiration with their fearless words, and with uplifting conversations during the different waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am thankful for all of you, every day. You are some of the folks who helped give me meaning and purpose each day.

With all of this said, I want to take a moment to celebrate some of the writers whose words resonated with me, as well as our readers, all year long. Thank you all for your vision and for filling this world with more light. Without further ado, here are our 2021 Pushcart Prize nominees.

Sam Crocker, everywhere whispers to us, a promise By Sam Crocker

Colette Chien, i was born into this place a bit of fire & a cancer (forthcoming)

Erik Wilbur, There’s More Past Now Than Ever

Katherine Vandermel, By the Railroad

Antonia Silva, los lobos andan suelto

Njoku Nonso, Pray the Violence

Sincerley Yours,

Christian Sammartino

Editor in Chief

Rising Phoenix Review