The moment everything changed By Amy Pollard

The moment everything changed

The dusk expands

like lungs pumped with air

a car idles in a parking lot,

expectant

the trees above us

hold their breath

your jaw, clenched

unsuspecting

what if i told you

nothing lasts forever

not the grass, the wind,

the water we’re made of

not you, not me

and what if you heard

the laugh in my voice

guttural

like the echo of buildings

when collapse is imminent

like the songs caught deep

in my throat

that you never asked me

to sing

By Amy Pollard

Biography:

Amy Pollard is a poet and writer based in Boston. Her work has been featured in an art & storytelling exhibit by Unbound Visual Arts. She is a Chinese American adoptee. You can follow her on Instagram @aaxprn and Twitter @amyannexu.