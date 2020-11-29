The moment everything changed By Amy Pollard

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

The dusk expands
like lungs pumped with air

a car idles in a parking lot,
expectant

the trees above us
hold their breath

your jaw, clenched
unsuspecting

what if i told you
nothing lasts forever

not the grass, the wind,
the water we’re made of

not you, not me

and what if you heard
the laugh in my voice

guttural

like the echo of buildings
when collapse is imminent

like the songs caught deep
in my throat

that you never asked me
to sing

Biography:

Amy Pollard is a poet and writer based in Boston. Her work has been featured in an art & storytelling exhibit by Unbound Visual Arts. She is a Chinese American adoptee. You can follow her on Instagram @aaxprn and Twitter @amyannexu.

