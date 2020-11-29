The moment everything changed By Amy Pollard

The moment everything changed
The dusk expands
like lungs pumped with air
a car idles in a parking lot,
expectant
the trees above us
hold their breath
your jaw, clenched
unsuspecting
what if i told you
nothing lasts forever
not the grass, the wind,
the water we’re made of
not you, not me
and what if you heard
the laugh in my voice
guttural
like the echo of buildings
when collapse is imminent
like the songs caught deep
in my throat
that you never asked me
to sing
By Amy Pollard
Biography:
Amy Pollard is a poet and writer based in Boston. Her work has been featured in an art & storytelling exhibit by Unbound Visual Arts. She is a Chinese American adoptee. You can follow her on Instagram @aaxprn and Twitter @amyannexu.