59th Floor Spectator By Tara Tulshyan

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

59th Floor Spectator

the wind drools on my skin

tugging at the sando                of my father

his teeth falling                          into dusts of almond

shells snapping through          the white flesh

he sits

crowing

the dawn blotting behind him,

the threads of night weaving   into splotches

of yellow bleaching the stalks of buildings.

Outside the streets are quiet.

His back a mural

of white fibers strung onto brown

withering           away from the Hiligaynon chatters
in the room,                                 soaking

in the stillness             of the streets

drowning

in them

By Tara Tulshyan

Biography:

Tara Tulshyan is a sophomore living in the Philippines. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in The Heritage Review, The Resigned Arts Collective, and K’in Literary Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s