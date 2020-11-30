59th Floor Spectator By Tara Tulshyan

59th Floor Spectator

the wind drools on my skin

tugging at the sando of my father

his teeth falling into dusts of almond

shells snapping through the white flesh

he sits

crowing

the dawn blotting behind him,

the threads of night weaving into splotches



of yellow bleaching the stalks of buildings.



Outside the streets are quiet.



His back a mural

of white fibers strung onto brown

withering away from the Hiligaynon chatters

in the room, soaking

in the stillness of the streets

drowning

in them

By Tara Tulshyan

Biography:

Tara Tulshyan is a sophomore living in the Philippines. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming in The Heritage Review, The Resigned Arts Collective, and K’in Literary Journal.