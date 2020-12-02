this autumn By Kashiana Singh

this autumn

a garnet pendant

gazes over corn stalks –

an approaching fall

autumnal equinox –

I bring out my journal

and erase old hurts

leaf season –

hunched afternoons

spent in devotion

By Kashiana Singh

Biography:

Kashiana Singh lives in Chicago and embodies her TEDx talk theme of Work as Worship into her everyday. Her poetry collection, Shelling Peanuts and Stringing Words presents her voice as a participant and an observer. Her chapbook Crushed Anthills is a journey through 10 cities – a complex maze of remembrances to unravel. Her poems have been published on various platforms including Poets Reading the News, Visual Verse, Oddball Magazine, Café Dissensus, TurnPike Magazine, Inverse Journal. She serves as an Assistant Poetry Editor for Poets Reading the News. Kashiana carries her various geographical homes within her poetry.