I Want to be a Pink Punk Rocker By Joe Shetina

I Want to be a Pink Punk Rocker

Born too late and dyed too blue

To be a pink punk rocker

Ice cold queen with big blond hair

Blondie cutouts in my locker

Let me dance across your back

Stay stunned, stammer, stutter

Eat my stiletto, you filthy pig

Let me fall into the gutter

I am beauty, I am grace

Please show me how to act

I want to be a pink punk rocker

I want to be abstract

You are smooth as butter

Think I’ll spread you over toast

If you’ve believed a word I’ve said

You’re more gullible than most

I feel ten thousand eyes on me

And none of them are kind

I want to be a pink punk rocker

But I’m too far behind

I think too much about the way

I’m seen, discussed, thought of

I’m way too soft to be the kind

of bitch I’ve always loved

I want to be the frost that forms

Atop the grass at dawn

Not the mud that stains the sidewalk

When a heavy rain is gone

I want to be a pink punk rocker

But I’d settle for the rain

Because the rain asks no permission

Before it floods the plain

By Joe Shetina

Biography:

Joe Shetina (they/he) is a writer based in Chicago. Their writing has failed in some of the industry’s finest competitions, having been cited in the top 15% for the Academy Nicholl Fellowship and given semi-finalist status at the 2019 Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Conference. They hold a BA in sociology from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and an MFA in Writing for the Screen + Stage from Northwestern University, where they also taught Foundations of Screenwriting courses as a graduate assistant.