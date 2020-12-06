Nuclear shadow By Maia Brown-Jackson

Nuclear shadow

I think my soul might be an

abandoned war zone.

Have you seen the pictures of Hiroshima,

of Nagasaki?

The negative spaces are all that’s left

of the people that used to live there,

the people that died in a flash,

the shadows where they burned.

Have you seen the satellite imaging of

the terrain near Mosul?

Trampled, burned, fallow.

Soldiersterroristsmenwithguns

purposefully destroyed the land on which they tread

so nothing good could come,

and imperialistscolonialistssoldiers

unconcernedly followed in their wake,

ignoringmisunderstanding

the flattened earth around them.

It’s a beautiful metaphor, don’t you think?

The cradle of life, devastated, with the best of intentions.

The graveyard of empires.

The places I met women who understood me,

and held me,

and gave me more than they had to give.

That classic, archetypal analogy is horrible

to live through. It’s horrible to write.

It’s narcissistic, it’s dismissive, and yet,

I still feel burned and hollowed inside.

It’s the nuclear shadow of knowing we are all stardust;

we are all ruin, we are all war, we are all death.

We are only stardust because the stars burned themselves out.

(Though if I must be balanced,

we are only beautiful because in the darkness

we can still be kind.

By Maia Brown-Jackson

Biography:

Maia Brown-Jackson is a queer Jewish idealist with PTSD and a fucked up past who tries to save people and butterflies and bumblebees. She has a degree in counter-terrorism and human rights and is currently recovering from covid-19 in D.C.