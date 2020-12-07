The Soft Power of Tentacles and Waves By Brynn Cook

The Soft Power of Tentacles and Waves



The ocean will never give you

What you ask. Not cerulean

treasures or secrets

from your love, not even

glass, star-shaped, for your throat.

Barnacles crop white-stemmed

as mushrooms, curve like the molar

of some prehistoric mammal, singly

in my pocket, twined in seaweed

draped in motion. Unmooring gifts

crooked in elbows, shaped by

amniotic fluid, by the sway

of moonlight, by the law

of mouths and greater mouths

that gape, as beached placenta

involuntary ambassadors

on our doorstep. Thank you, thank you

retracting, orb and stalk

under our salted fingers. Fringed

patina that suck our bones

gently, until we come apart

become sand, become glass, become

the dreams we hang

in our windows. Chin in palm

I gaze up through coca-cola

glaciers. Trace spider strands,

dew weighted, constellations

that web us here together: Venus droplets

terracotta Mars. I dream

in watery dreams, searching

up and down the shoreline

for life, beyond our own.

By Brynn Cook

Biography:

Brynn Cook was born and raised in Southern California, leaving to spend six years pursuing her PhD at the University of Virginia. Brynn has now returned to her home state, and currently lives with her husband and twin sister in the best possible shelter-in-place scenario. Brynn has been published in Chaparral poetry, and writes poetry with the hope of one day distilling the strange call of warm October winds.