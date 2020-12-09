itsy-bitsy spider By E. M. Roy

itsy-bitsy spider

birth of venus

water: from whence we came

let us go back to that moment before

we learned our mouths had other uses

sweet air on our tongues, gills flat and impotent

trapped in the ocean’s filmy membrane



down came the rain

foul furred creature damp and furious

tangle of legs in jumbled crawl

she swam, he curled up and sank

(why carry an hour-glass

when your time has run out?)

up the water-spout again, then

eight eyes only mean more tears to cry

bone dry

the widow watches the teacup’s lake

through milk-cloudy water to the leaves below

still surface, is she still ill?

she cannot bring herself to drink

and the warmth of the tea soon drains into her hands

abandoned lands

a lagoon; sometime in the future

where the waters lie silent and peacock blue

strange. leave, and barely a ripple remains

but fall in and it shatters

By E. M. Roy