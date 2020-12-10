of chastity and arranged marriages By Niharika Manda

of chastity and arranged marriages

are amma & nanna

pressuring you

to get married yet?

are the neighborhood

aunties gladly

reminding you,

that your clock is ticking,

and your career is nothing but a threat

to your future husband?

are you being set up

on blind dates

with indian men,

who secretly hope

you’re a chast virtue of goodness,

an untouched,

unopened book

of recipes and self-restraint?

do you feel the world telling you

that your womanhood

has a shelf life

that no number of diplomas

can preserve?

you most likely are.

but i’m here now.

i’m here to remind you,

that you are bold.

you can write, and sing,

and teach computers

to do extraordinary things.

i’m here to never let you forget

that it’s the year 2025,

and in an age where

you can be anything,

i will not let you

be coaxed into an

arranged marriage.

By Niharika Manda

Biography:

Niharika Manda recently graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign with a dual degree in Computer Science & Linguistics. She is a software developer at Amazon by day, and a poet by night. She is from San Jose, California but spent her high school years in Bangalore, India. She is passionate about the use of technology in creative arts, mental health, and bridging the gender gap in STEM. In her free time she likes to sing, drink lots of tea, and watch Indian movies. You can find her on instagram @niharika_manda.