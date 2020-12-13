A twister came By Joe Shetina

A twister came

A twister came and tore

the roofs clean off our

dizzy heads. The twister

came at midnight and

tucked us in our beds. It

broke the walls and cracked

our skulls and spilled out

all our brains. It opened

up our stuffy homes; let

light in with the rain. Up

with the sun, our bodies done,

they stayed right where

they laid, but we took us

a walk to see just what the

morning made. Through

battered walls and errant

holes, a dioramic view.

We gazed upon our

neighbors’ lives, and swept

our shame aside—for

now we knew how

truly dull were the

things we tried to hide.

By Joe Shetina

Biography:

Joe Shetina (they/he) is a writer based in Chicago. Their writing has failed in some of the industry’s finest competitions, having been cited in the top 15% for the Academy Nicholl Fellowship and given semi-finalist status at the 2019 Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Conference. They hold a BA in sociology from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and an MFA in Writing for the Screen + Stage from Northwestern University, where they also taught Foundations of Screenwriting courses as a graduate assistant.